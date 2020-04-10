CVS Pharmacy will donate more than $5 million worth of treats to community organizations nationwide, including Acadiana and others in south Louisiana, to help families celebrate upcoming holidays, including Easter.
Treats will go to local hospitals, food banks, senior centers, youth programs and other agencies. The company had earlier offered spring-themed greetings cards for home prescription delivery and drive-thru customers in an effort to spread happiness during a time of COVID-19.
Donations in Acadiana will go to Hope for Opelousas, Youngsville Rotary Club, OLOL Children's Hospital, Faith House, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital, Clair House Bayou Vista, Gardere Initiative, Catholic Diocese St. Theresa Works of Wisdom, Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, Lafayette General, Living Word Christian Center, Faith and Youth Counseling, Our Saviors Church/Jesus Worship Center, Kaplan Food Bank, The Blake Adult Care Center and Brookdale Nursing Home.
It also donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge and several agencies in New Orleans.
