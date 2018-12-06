Airbnb hosts in Baton Rouge earned $102,000 thanks to 730 guests who needed a place to stay the weekend of the LSU-Alabama football game, Airbnb officials reported Thursday.
The Nov. 3 game was the biggest draw for both Baton Rouge and Lafayette for weekend stays in conjunction with college football games in 2018, according to Airbnb data. Of the seven weekends of LSU football games, an estimated 3,450 guests stayed in an Airbnb and paid $359,800.
The weekend of the Alabama game was the busiest night in Baton Rouge history for Airbnb hosts, said Laura Rillos with Airbnb.
In Lafayette, more than 1,200 guests stayed in an Airbnb on weekends of six University of Louisiana at Lafayette home football games and paid $63,000.
The second-biggest weekend stay at Baton Rouge Airbnbs were for the Georgia game Oct. 13 when 630 guests stayed and paid $78,100.
In Lafayette, the biggest draw was the New Mexico State game Oct. 13 when 280 guests stayed and paid $18,700.