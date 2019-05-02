City-parish councilwoman Nanette Simon Cook, who will announce her bid for re-election on Saturday, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

In the interview, Nanette Cook discusses her extended family ties in Lafayette, her interest in community service that she attributes to her father, former Councilman Al Simon, who served on the Lafayette City Council in the late 1980s, and the issues that local elected officials address on a daily basis.

Nanette is a physical education instructor at Cathedral-Carmel School. She earned a master's degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is known in the community for her dedication to health and fitness, having been an instructor at Lourdes Fitness Center and Red Lerille’s Health Club.

This interview was recorded in 2017 when drainage issues were front and center, the non-smoking ordinance had just been passed in Lafayette Parish, and the Redflex cameras were causing heated discussions among people questioning their value. Cook discussed the need to listen to her constituents first as she addressed the issues which local elected officials typically face.

Cook and her husband, attorney David Cook, have five children, including oldest child Clare Cook, who was a recent guest on Discover Lafayette with her husband, Dr. Robert Autin, as they discussed their entrepreneurial endeavors which include Basin Arts, Acadian Superette, and Dr. Autin's surgical practice.