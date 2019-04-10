A New Orleans real estate company will rebrand a mid-sized Lafayette hotel after buying the property in late February.
Windfeel Properties purchased the 50-unit Chateau Hotel, 1015 W. Pinhook Road, from Spargo LLC for $1.9 million, courthouse documents show. Built in 2004, the hotel was a La Quinta for 12 years before being rebranded three years ago, Windfeel owner Reggie Winfield said.
Winfield, who atttended then-University of Southwestern Louisiana and has family in Acadiana, said he likes what is happening in the Lafayette market.
“I’ve watched Lafayette transform over the last 20 years,” he said. “I’m still amazed at what I see. We do a lot of things in real estate. We’ve been looking for a while, and that came on our radar. We’re excited to be in Lafayette.”
The hotel has remained open, but Windfeel will rebrand the hotel as a Clarion Pointe Hotel as part of the Choice Hotels brand by the end of the year. Changes include each room having a television at least 49 inches wide with casting ability, Winfield said.
The hotel, which underwent a substantial renovation a few years ago, will employ no more than 15 people, Winfield said.
Windfeel also owns an 80-room Quality Inn in Laurel, Mississippi, and manages several hotels, medical buildings and private homes.
Acadiana Business Today: AG Landry, Sec. of State Ardoin intervene in Lafayette charter precincts lawsuit; New Orleans real estate company buys 50-room Chateau Hotel, to rebrand it as Clarion Pointe
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is intervening Wednesday in a lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government over the proper way t…
A New Orleans real estate company will rebrand a mid-sized Lafayette hotel after buying the property in late February.
After its initial offer gets turned down, Sears continues attempts to buy Hometown and Outlet stores
Sears is making attempts to reclaim ownership of its Hometown and Outlet stores, according to Tuesday reports.
State, LEDA to offer job fair for former Walmart Supercenter workers, others seeking employment April 17
State and local agencies will hold a job fair at 9 a.m.-noon April 17 for workers impacted by the closure of the Walmart Supercenter last mont…
Cross Culture: The Hallway is not a gallery, but you'll find some of the best local art there at its monthly art show on Saturday
For a year now, The Hallway has quietly shown artwork by both known and unknown local artists.
Giles Automotive and Subaru of America donated $18,700 to Dreams Come True Louisiana, which helps children fighting life-threatening illnesses.