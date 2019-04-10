A New Orleans real estate company will rebrand a mid-sized Lafayette hotel after buying the property in late February.

Windfeel Properties purchased the 50-unit Chateau Hotel, 1015 W. Pinhook Road, from Spargo LLC for $1.9 million, courthouse documents show. Built in 2004, the hotel was a La Quinta for 12 years before being rebranded three years ago, Windfeel owner Reggie Winfield said.

Winfield, who atttended then-University of Southwestern Louisiana and has family in Acadiana, said he likes what is happening in the Lafayette market.

“I’ve watched Lafayette transform over the last 20 years,” he said. “I’m still amazed at what I see. We do a lot of things in real estate. We’ve been looking for a while, and that came on our radar. We’re excited to be in Lafayette.”

The hotel has remained open, but Windfeel will rebrand the hotel as a Clarion Pointe Hotel as part of the Choice Hotels brand by the end of the year. Changes include each room having a television at least 49 inches wide with casting ability, Winfield said.

The hotel, which underwent a substantial renovation a few years ago, will employ no more than 15 people, Winfield said.

Windfeel also owns an 80-room Quality Inn in Laurel, Mississippi, and manages several hotels, medical buildings and private homes.