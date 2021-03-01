Dietician Yvette Quantz keeps it simple when she talks about her role with Ochsner Health System: When people well good on the inside, they live and work well in their community.
Quantz, Ochsner’s Eat Fit Acadiana operations and marketing dietitian, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette to talk about helping others live in a state of health. Eat Fit is a statewide initiative to help people live their healthiest, strongest lives possible that started with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian with Ochsner Fitness Center.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Kimball began in 2013 when she and her team collaborated with some of the major restaurants in the New Orleans region to create Ochsner Eat Fit, a program that encourages chefs to offer nutritious, delicious meals for those who want to eat clean, watch their weight and manage diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol.
With the support of funding in 2018 by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Eat Fit expanded statewide with Quantz on the Acadiana team. Over 500 Eat Fit partners exist statewide and the numbers are growing.
The Eat Fit app provides resources for local restaurants in each zip code that offer healthy choices and recipes, events in the community and grocery guides.
At the start of Lent, Eat Fit launched the Alcohol-Free for 40 challenge for people to give up libations for about 40 days.