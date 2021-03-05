Jo Ann Nixon, an attorney at Glenda M. August and Associates in New Iberia, has been reappointed to the State Civil Service Commission by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Nixon was nominated by the president of Dillard University, Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, to represent the 3rd Congressional District. The seven-member State Civil Service Commission has final authority over the administration of the State Civil Service system. Six of the commission members are appointed by the governor; the seventh is an employee representative elected by fellow state employees. Each member serves a six-year term.
Other members of the commission are David Duplantier, chairman, Loyola University; D. Scott Hughes, vice chairman, Centenary College; John McLure, Louisiana College; G. Lee Griffin, Tulane University; Ronald M. Carrere Jr., Xavier University; and Kristi Folse, employee representative.
Louisiana Realtors has installed Mark Ouchley, of West Monroe, as president; Eloise Gauthier, of Lafayette, as president-elect; and Tony Cornner, of Lake Charles, as secretary-treasurer.