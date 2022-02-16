The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is coordinating with the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce to lead a three-week Accelerate Acadia next month to help spur entrepreneurial and economic development efforts in Acadia Parish.
Accelerate Acadia is part of an 18-month initiative that LEED has coordinated to help bolster economic development in several regions of Acadiana, including rural areas. The efforts are being augmented by $300,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to the LEED Center, which supports small businesses, entrepreneurs and economic development agencies across the state, director Geoffrey Stewart said.
“Acadia Parish has a long history of entrepreneurship, and it is a privilege for the LEED Center and members of the B.I. Moody, III College of Business at UL to bring a program for small businesses to Mr. B.I.'s home parish,” Stewart said. “Accelerate Acadia is an opportunity for anyone dreaming of starting a business or anyone wishing to improve their current small business to engage in three sessions that are designed to help entrepreneurs grow.”
Workshops will be March 9, 16 and 23 at the Acadia Parish LSU AgCenter, 157 Cherokee Drive in Crowley. Topics include business planning, financial resources and support and marketing. Participants will receive continued support from the LEED Center as well as local economic development entities such as Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce after completing the program.
Cost is $450, and scholarships of up to $425 are available to those with financial need. To register, contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or 337-456-1810.