ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Commercial alterations

RETAIL: 3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Core States Group; contractor, Walter Antin III; $347,000.

EVENT HALL: 422 Refinery St., applicant and contractor, Hideway Hall; $20,000.

CONVENIENCE STORE: 2800 LA 93, description, canopy for gas station; applicant and contractor, Goodone Enterprises; $70,000.

OTHER: 2732 NE Evangeline Thruway, owner, AmPlus Fence; applicant and contractor, Seth Marcantel; $6,500.

APARTMENTS: 339 Monroe St., owner, LPTFA; applicant, Kirby Pecot; contractor, Shreve Land Constructors; $10,371,512.

RETAIL: 137 Albertson Parkway, Broussard, description, tenant build-out; applicant, Vincent Le; contractor, Chad Michael Bouton; $170,000.

Commercial demolitions

None filed

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana

In an ever-evolving business landscape, you need trusted information from a reliable source to help you make decisions. We provide that — daily data, analysis and insights from local experts.

New construction

None filed

New residential

111 Hardwood Road: DR Horton, $270,000.

313 Dua Lane: DR Horton, $286,200.

112 Gatehouse Drive: Carencro, Beard Homes, $148,410.

200 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $273,600.

203 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $307,890.

104 Gideon Road, Youngsville: Coastal Custom Builders, $335,000.