Commercial alterations
RETAIL: 3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Core States Group; contractor, Walter Antin III; $347,000.
EVENT HALL: 422 Refinery St., applicant and contractor, Hideway Hall; $20,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 2800 LA 93, description, canopy for gas station; applicant and contractor, Goodone Enterprises; $70,000.
OTHER: 2732 NE Evangeline Thruway, owner, AmPlus Fence; applicant and contractor, Seth Marcantel; $6,500.
APARTMENTS: 339 Monroe St., owner, LPTFA; applicant, Kirby Pecot; contractor, Shreve Land Constructors; $10,371,512.
RETAIL: 137 Albertson Parkway, Broussard, description, tenant build-out; applicant, Vincent Le; contractor, Chad Michael Bouton; $170,000.
Commercial demolitions
None filed
New construction
None filed
New residential
111 Hardwood Road: DR Horton, $270,000.
313 Dua Lane: DR Horton, $286,200.
112 Gatehouse Drive: Carencro, Beard Homes, $148,410.
200 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $273,600.
203 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $307,890.
104 Gideon Road, Youngsville: Coastal Custom Builders, $335,000.