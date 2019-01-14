Former employees of the bankrupt Knight Oil Tools are forming a new group of oilfield services businesses, with construction of a new corporate headquarters planned along Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish.
The owners say they expect to employ about 50 people at the new complex at 251 S. Gentilly Road, on the north side of the interstate between Lafayette and Scott.
The three businesses are being bankrolled by a Lafayette Parish businessman in an unrelated industry who does not want to be publicly identified, said Clayton Courville, president of EDI Environmental Services.
EDI, which has been in business for nearly three decades, plans to relocate to the new headquarters alongside Sea Shore Energy Services and Paramount Inspection Services.
Sea Shore, an equipment rental company that opened in August, is led by Mickey Broussard, a former Knight Oil Tools chief operating officer. Paramount, which started operating this month, is led by a former Knight Oil manager, Dwayne Laliberte. EDI formerly worked on a retainer contract for Knight Oil, Courville said.
Courville decided to sell a 75 percent stake to the unnamed investor to become part of the new operation, he said. Courville will remain the EDI president while also serving as safety and environmental coordinator for the other two companies.
“To be a 100 percent owner of a small company wasn’t as satisfying as being a smaller owner of a larger family of companies,” Courville said.
Knight Oil filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 after the company’s former chief executive, Mark Knight, was accused of framing his brother in a phony drug bust. Knight pleaded no contest to public bribery and corrupt influencing in August. He is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 6.
Knight Energy Holdings files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization; family embroiled in staged drug bust allegation
Courville said he believes the timing of the new businesses is optimal, despite the 30 percent dip in crude oil prices in the last three months. He said he expects prices to rebound over the next year with increased demand for U.S. exports and domestic production.
“There is always going to be a need for hydrocarbon-based fuels,” Courville said.
Plans for the new complex call for a 15,000-square-foot primary building along with three or four smaller ones, Courville said. He said he expects all three companies to be fully moved in within one year.
The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Jan. 7 approved a zoning change to "industrial light" for the site. Final plat approval is still required.