Quality Glass and Screens in Church Point will soon move into a newly renovated building in downtown Church Point, a move that will give the home-based business its first storefront.
Owner Matthew Bertrand started the business two years ago out of his home and did work by going to the customer. In October he bought an 2,400-square-foot building at 130 S. Main St., and he said last week he's almost finished with renovations and will soon move in.
"I was one day passing through town and saw the 'For Sale' sign, stopped and just knew I had to get it," Bertrand said. "I needed a place to have a business and I just knew I had to buy it. I've been restoring it ever since and I just have a few touch ups left to do."
Bertrand and his family have been working in their spare time to renovate the location and should be finished by the end of next month. His business offers automotive and home glass repair and replacement along with commercial glass, mirrors, window film, screens, solar screens and vehicle accessories like bed covers, floor mats and iron bumpers.
Bertrand will continue mobile service for repairs, he said, but the building will be a of "base of operations" that customers can visit downtown.
"I think it's going to be great downtown and to be in the same district as all these other businesses that are all moving forward," Bertrand said. "I'm hoping it's going to bring more people into the area and into my new storefront, too."