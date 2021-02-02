Danos, the Louisiana-based oil field service provider that has offices in Lafayette and Broussard, was awarded a multi-year contract with a major oil and gas producer in the Gulf of Mexico, company officials announced.
The company will provide transitional production service operations and maintenance personnel, including operators, shipping and receiving clerks and electricians, to either offshore or at the customer’s Lafayette warehouse.
Danos transitioned 107 workers to the company’s employment over a 30-day period with no safety or operational issues late last year, company officials said.
“Our production services team is second to none,” owner Paul Danos said. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people. I am proud of our team and their ability to remain in lockstep with our customers’ needs.”
Danos has over 2,100 employees working in the Gulf of Mexico, south Louisiana, the Permian and Delaware basins, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Marcellus Shale.