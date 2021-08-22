Brody LeBlanc threw out a somewhat wide net when he began looking for a home in the Lafayette area over the summer. A physician hired on with Our Lady of Lourdes over the summer, he and his wife, Kristen, wanted to be in a place that was small but still not far from Lafayette.

Wherever they landed, it also had to be an area that was growing. So when their realtor, Mandy Luquette, mentioned the village of Maurice, it kind of checked all the boxes for LeBlanc, also a Vermilion Parish native. They built a home in the newly built Vincent Trace subdivision that backs up to the Mendoza Ford dealership, which is also newly built.

Maurice, he noted, is not the same drive-thru spot on the map that LeBlanc remembered while growing up in Henry.

“Our streets are brand new, and everybody is moving in brand new,” LeBlanc said. “There’s a lot of families in the neighborhood. It’s the perfect spot. We’re right on the edge of Lafayette. We can get anywhere we need to be in 30 minutes. The traffic is not bad. It’s just a really good location. The schools are great, and that’s another big thing — resale value.”

Enough people have moved to the village of Maurice that it earned the title of the fastest-growing municipality in the state since 2010. So many that village officials will have to shed their title of village and move up to be a town. Population grew from 964 in 2010 to 2,118 in the 2020 Census released earlier this month, a growth rate of 119.7% — topping Youngsville’s 96.5% and Broussard’s 63.7%.

Yes, people are still moving to Youngsville and Broussard. Those areas made up almost a third of all home sold in Lafayette Parish through the first half of the year. Maurice's growth rate is partly due to a small sample size. But if you’re talking growth and the next hot spot around Lafayette that people will start moving to in bunches, the census data poses an intriguing question.

Could Maurice be the next Youngsville in, say, 20 years?

“You know, all of this growth — I’ll put it nationwide — it’s not unique to our area,” said Greg Manuel, owner of Manuel Builders, which has built 40-50 houses in the Maurice area in the last two years. “COVID has pushed a lot of people out of smaller spaces. Where the millennials thought they wanted to be living in the urban core, now they are fleeing to the suburbs.

“The millennials have money to spend, maybe more than people think and more than the boomers. We don’t think this is going away. What our researchers say is we’re going to be experiencing this for a couple of years.”

At Village Hall, with its four full-time employees housed next door to the eight-person police department, talk of the town’s rapid growth since 2017 jogs the memory of Mayor Wayne Theriot, now retired from his longtime position with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He knew the growth was coming. Knew it for decades, in fact, dating back to when the local school burned down in the early 80s and Vermilion Parish school officials considered not reopening it.

Oh, and that census data figure that put Maurice as the fastest-growing city in the state? The village, make that town, has probably gained another 300 since then.

“I have a good friend that was in city and regional planning in Lafayette, and he did some projections for us,” Theriot recalled. “His projection was that the Maurice area and the corridor coming from Youngsville and Milton and going out toward Duson will be the fastest growing in any of the southern states in the U.S. We presented those things to the school board, and they thought he was crazy. Come to find out, he was right.”

Jumping on an opportunity

A third-generation business owner, Gerrod Brasseaux bought the old Star True Value Hardware store in Abbeville in 2016 and rebranded it as Brasseaux’s Hardware. But about then he got wind that four large subdivisions would soon be under construction in Maurice, bringing between 450 and 500 homes.

In December 2018, his Maurice store was born.

And business, Brasseaux noted, has been good, growing 25-30% each year. Home construction has been one of the big winners during the pandemic with more people improving their homes and soaring home construction, which has been the case in the Maurice area.

In the 70555 zip code, which encompasses the corporate limits and nearby areas, there were 154 home starts between 2011 and 2016, MLS data shows. Since 2017, there have been 260, despite a moratorium village officials enacted for over a year while they upgraded the overloaded municipal water and sewer systems.

More are on the way. Lafayette developer Jordan Daigle will partner with home construction company DSLD on a 60-acre, 240-lot subdivision across from Hebert’s Meats that will break ground in the coming weeks. Builders, Daigle said, are starting to ask for lots in the Maurice area.

“There’s pretty much nonstop construction in Maurice,” Brasseaux said. “When you drive south of Maurice, the two new developments are almost full. They’re adding on to those subdivisions. All of this is really being driven by people wanting to get out of the rat race and traffic in Lafayette and have access to Lafayette and have access to really, really good schools.”

Commercial will follow

Home sales have also increased in recent years, peaking in 2019 with 151, nearly tripling the number from four years earlier. Already this year 90 have been sold.

That’s luring commercial development along U.S. 167, including Mendoza Ford that relocated from Kaplan to a spot just inside the corporate limits. But most people are anticipating Nunu’s Fresh Market opening the area’s first full-service grocery store near the intersection of LA 92 as what could make the area even more attractive for families.

It could also use a sit-down restaurant, Theriot noted, since The Eatery closed last fall. Those options will keep people in Maurice and, he hopes, keep the small-town charm that makes it attractive. Yes, the village has a zoning ordinance, but leaders work hard to maintain that small-town feel, said Anne Falgout, executive director of the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.

“We want to keep the village identity,” he said. “Not the name but the identity. A village means a certain thing. It means closeness, family and community-oriented. A town doesn’t have that type of recognition. We want to try as much as possible to keep it.”

Those businesses generate sales tax revenue, which has grown significantly, but also keep people in Maurice. Without that full-service grocery store or restaurant, residents are buying groceries and dining in Lafayette. And if it is to become the next Youngsville or Broussard — each with large sports complexes and other amenities to make it attractive to home buyers — leaders there have work to do.

Lee “Woody” Wood is owner and founder of the 46-unit Woodbriar Retirement Home, which opened late last year. Also a former firefighter and former village alderman, he has seen other families, lured by the high-performing schools and small-town charm, move to the village in bunches. But he also sees them leaving Maurice to spend money.

And that’s a problem if the area will continue to grow.

“I think Maurice is going to be a great place as long as we can stay ahead of the drainage issues and the traffic issues,” Wood said, “and have the foresight to figure out how to get tax dollars to cross the parish line in the opposite direction. Try to get people from the south side of Lafayette and make it attractive for them to come to us to spend money. Having a Nunu’s or something along those lines would be a great start. It’s more convenient to drive from south Lafayette to Maurice than it is to drive into Lafayette from south Lafayette.”