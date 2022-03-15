SchoolMint, the Lafayette-based educational tech company, has launched a digital marketing solution that it hopes will schools attract and enroll more students.
The company on Tuesday launched SchoolMint Engage, a three-pronged approach to increasing enrollment through digital marketing by using a customized enrollment microsite, SEO services and online reputation management. It also includes search marketing and social media advertising, creating a one-stop-shop approach to implement enrollment strategies.
“As the leader in preK-12 strategic enrollment management, we work closely with our customers to help them build and optimize their enrollment process; that begins with attracting families,” CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “SchoolMint Engage uses a revolutionary approach to marketing for schools. It simplifies the complex and time consuming work of marketing to and connecting with prospective families and students into an integrated and streamlined solution while also providing the tools and techniques to maximize the effectiveness of those marketing and outreach efforts.”
SchoolMint Engage is the latest addition to the company’s strategic enrollment management suite, expanding its capacity to help schools attract and enroll more families and students. SchoolMint Engage strategically integrates marketing and recruitment with the SchoolMint Connect family engagement and lead management solution and SchoolMint Enroll student enrollment platform. Together, these provide a best-in-class, end-to-end marketing, recruitment, and enrollment solution for K-12 schools.