A Lafayette apartment complex that caters to student housing has been sold for $16.5 million, land records show.
The Edge at Lafayette, 1400 N. Bertrand Ave., was sold to Hamilton Point Investments, a Connecticut-based real estate private-equity investment company that owns and manages multifamily apartment properties, according to its website.
HPI has properties in Alabama, Misssissippi, Oklahoma and states in the southern U.S. The Edge is the company’s only property in Louisiana.
JLL Income Property Trust of Chicago was the seller. That company bought the property in 2008 for $26.2 million, records show.
Built in 2007, The Edge has 168 units and is geared to serve students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College. The 205,000-square-foot, 524-bed complex offers units up to four bedrooms that range from 900 to 1500 square feet.