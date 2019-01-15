New Orleans-based Furniture Mart will open its 10th location in the old Brown's Furniture location, 3330 Johnston St., on Feb. 23.

The furniture store that sells bedroom and living room sets, mattresses and home decor started over 20 years ago on the west bank in New Orleans and has been expanding over the years. The company has locations in Houma, Biloxi and Baton Rouge along with their stores spread around New Orleans and have recently opened a store in Beaumont, Texas.

"Lafayette is part our expansion to the west and has always been on our radar as a great market for us to move into," said Tiffany Browne, director of marketing for Furniture Mart. "When the Brown's Furniture location opened up, we jumped at the opportunity as it was a great location with a legacy of being a furniture store. So we knew it was the right time to come into the Lafayette market."

The company has already hired a local store manager and will hire about a dozen employees as supervisors, sales people, delivery drivers and warehouse people. The 40,000-square-foot store will include a warehouse, out-of-store delivery, a full showroom and a clearance center.

The company will hold a grand opening on their open date with giveaways of room sets of furniture, mattresses and gift cards.