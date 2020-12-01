App-based laundry service Hampr has launched an app-based prescription delivery service, Presto Health, to assist customers discharged from Ochsner Lafayette General obtain their medications.
Presto Health is available to anyone discharged from OLG’s urgent care facilities, emergency rooms or telemedicine visits in Lafayette Parish. There is no cost to the patient to have prescriptions delivered, OLG officials said in the announcement.
“This program aligns with Ochsner Lafayette General’s mission to make health care easier to access,” said Ochsner Lafayette General President and CEO David L. Callecod, FACHE. “Our patients will no longer need to leave their house or wait at a pharmacy. They can now safely receive their prescription medication in the comfort of their home.”
The app will route Presto Health’s drivers to the patient’s home or preferred destination in a tamper-proof bag to protect the medications and patients’ privacy, Hampr founder and CEO Laurel Hess said.
“Logistically, the app is designed to efficiently route the drivers to maximize their time while ensuring an expedient delivery to the patients,” Hess added.
Presto Health was made possible by an investment from the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation Health Innovation Fund II along with hampr’s unique service delivery platform. Hampr was launched in January.
Presto Health will expand to other locations next year, Hess said.
“When we launched hampr this year, we didn’t imagine only a few months later we would be replicating the model in this way,” Hess said. “During a time when safely accessing prescription medication is a priority, we are proud to have provided this innovation to Ochsner Lafayette General right here in our community.”