New commercial
APARTMENTS: 105 Reading Ave., Scott; West Park Apartments, owner; West Lafayette Apartments LP, applicant; Olympia Construction Inc., contractor; $16,586,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 417 Bertrand Drive Lafayette; Larry and Kathy Aycock, owner; description, Building B; Jordy Gremillion, applicant; self, Contractor; $44,000.
SELF STORAGE: 111 April St., Lafayette; Cox/Com LLC, owner; Michael Robb, applicant; Patterson & Dewar Engineers Inc., contractor; $2,100,000.
SWIMMING POOL: 2201 Verot School Road, Lafayette; The Vincent, owner; description, interior pool; BH Shreve LLC, applicant and contractor; $75,000.
OTHER: 111 Girard Park Lane, Lafayette; Beau Bois Owners Association, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $29,000.
OTHER: 142 Lake Talon Road, Broussard; description, white box structure; Trax Development LLC, applicant and contractor; $4,000,000.
OTHER: 206 Burgess Drive, Broussard; description, storm damage repair; Southern Seasonings, applicant; Acadian Renovations Ltd., contractor; $155,470.
New houses
427 Fortune Road, Youngsville; Jennifer Price; $306,000.
400 Braquet Road, Carencro; Jeffery L. and Nicole Sistrunk; $432,000.
101 Cezanne Drive, Rayne; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $198,000.
200 Camino Real Road 1, Lafayette; Yorniel Suarez; $180,000.
105 Garden Grove Drive, Lafayette; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $527,333.
302 Redfern St., Lafayette; Legacy Contracting Services LLC; $283,000.
200 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
129 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
209 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $288,000.
211 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
818 Rue Du Belier, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $130,000.
204 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
206 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
208 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
210 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
202 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
203 Bird Of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
100 Drifting Sands Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $283,500.