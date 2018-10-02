A run of humid, wet weather is devastating Louisiana's soybean crop and will lead to "countless acres" of farmland going unharvested, LSU AgCenter specialists said.
The damage is particularly focused on southwest and central Louisiana.
“Because of this wet weather, many producers have not been able to harvest a crop that has been ready to harvest for as long as three weeks,” said Todd Spivey, a soybean specialist with the AgCenter. “This extended period of wet conditions has reduced grain quality tremendously, with samples harvested by producers being graded with as much as 60 percent total damage."
This is the second year in a row that the soybean season started off well, with high yields and low damage, only to have the crops decimated by poor weather, Spivey said. In 2017, it was Hurricane Harvey's arrival in early September that hurt the soybean harvest. This year, it was Tropical Storm Gordon that was the culprit.
Before Gordon arrived, 1 to 3 percent of the soybean crop was damaged. Now, some producers are reporting damage between 5 and 10 percent. This has caused some problems because grain elevators have limited the amount of acceptable damage at 5 to 7 percent. Farmers are running out of options for what do to with their crops, and some grain elevators are only accepting soybeans under contract.
Between Sept. 19 and Oct. 1, the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station in Crowley received more than 3 inches of rain. During this period, only one day had no measurable rainfall.
“Harvest had been progressing quickly through the first 2½ weeks of September and has since stalled with only 3 percent of the statewide crop being harvested from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, compared to 15 percent in the week prior,” Spivey said.
Most of the damage currently being found includes weather-damaged kernels, mold and sprouting, depending on the stage of the soybean when the poor conditions began, he said.
Weather-damaged and rotting soybeans are typically brown to black and often misshapen. Mold can also begin to develop on seed exposed to extended wet conditions and can either invade the seed or occur on the surface.