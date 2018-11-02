C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named Joey Runner as manager, environmental field specialist and Charlie Doucet as director of business development.
Runner was a project manager at T. Baker Smith LLC and has 12 years of experience in the environmental industry. Runner's experience includes wetland delineations, Clean Water Act Section 404 permitting, coastal zone management permitting, migratory bird surveys and environmental site assessments. He works with local agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Interior Fish and Wildlife Service, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Texas Parks and Wildlife. Runner earned his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is a certified professional wetland scientist.
Doucet was energy market leader for the firm and will continue to promote Fenstermaker’s services to potential clients. Doucet was a member of the Lafayette Association of Petroleum Landmen and served as the organization’s director in 1993. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen in Fort Worth, Texas, and is a member of the West Houston Association of Petroleum Landmen.
Architect Lynn Guidry, of Carencro, will serve on the Louisiana Chapter of the American Institute of Architects board of directors for 2019 as immediate past president. He was re-appointed to the board at the Design Conference on Architecture held in New Orleans.
Jesse D. Cannon, of New Orleans, was elected president; Angela M. Morton, of Mathes Brierre Architects in New Orleans, vice president/president-elect; and Mischa Farrell, of Shreveport, secretary-treasurer.
David S. Baker, an associate professor of international business and marketing with the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has been selected for the Fulbright Specialist Program, an international educational exchange sponsored by the U.S. government that is designed to build connections between the United States and other nations.
The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs manages the program. It matches specialists to service projects designed by host institutions and nonprofit organizations in more than 150 countries. Baker has a résumé in international channel management and marketing, which encompasses the promotion techniques and sales strategies companies use to convince as many customers as possible to buy their products. Doing so on a global scale requires an understanding of cultural differences. Specialists serve three-year tenures.