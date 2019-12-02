Retail sales in Lafayette Parish continued to climb in September, keeping a pace that could come close to reaching the all-time high from 2014.

Data released from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority show more than $531 million in sales in September and year-to-date sales at $4.68 billion. The yearly total is up 5.2% from last year and 8.6% from 2017.

It’s also the fifth straight month sales topped $525 million, the longest streak since 2014 when sales topped that mark in six straight months. Total sales that year set a record at $6.4 billion.

LEDA’s forecasting model calculates total taxable sales in 2019 will reach $6.2 billion, which would be the second-highest total recorded.

“Not only does shopping in local stores keep sales tax revenue in our community to support schools, infrastructure and safety, it also strengthens pride in our community and our business base,” says Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA president and CEO. “LEDA’s forecasting model shows a strong end to the year with more than $1 billion in sales expected in November and December, which will put us at the second highest total on record.”

Total taxable sales are up 4.3% in the City of Lafayette and 14.8% in unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales are also up in neighboring municipalities: Carencro (13.3%), Youngsville (8.2%), Scott (5.3%) and Broussard (1.4%). Sales in Duson are down 14.6.

In the City of Lafayette, year-to-date total sales are up in the food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, building materials, services, and miscellaneous/other categories— ranging from 16.7% to 0.4%. Apparel is down 1.6%.

Hotel/motel receipts in September are up 6.6% compared to September 2018. Year-to-date receipts are up 7.7% compared to 2018 numbers.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.