MELVILLE – When Grant Cannatella and his five siblings were growing up, they knew that when their parents went to New Orleans for a weekend, they would return with a muffaletta from Central Grocery.
But it wasn’t until about 20 years ago that Cannatella, now the fourth-generation owner of the Chas Cannatella & Sons store along with his brother, Brian, in the small town of Melville, that he got the idea to try and duplicate the classic New Orleans sandwich in the store.
He channeled his energy toward developing the bread and the olive salad. The item became a popular with customers, but it really took off when one day Dave Baker with KATC did a segment on the store — and his muffaletta.
“Anyone who likes a muffaletta is going to hunt one out,” he said. “He did a little segment on it, and all of a sudden these people started coming from Acadiana and from everywhere. We were never busy like a city store, but I ended up having to put a little table over there for the people that came in because they needed a place to sit.”
Yet the days of buying a muffaletta or anything else the store offers — ranging from produce to cat food to soccer balls to wrenches — will end this month. The store, which first opened in 1923 on a street one block away from the banks of the Atchafalaya River, will close for good.
It will leave the town and most of the northeast corner of St. Landry Parish without access to a grocery store. But magnifying the problem is there also no gas station in that area, either.
The nearest full-service grocery store will be 30 miles away.
“This will be devastating for that community,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said. “Cannatella’s was there for a hundred years and had everything you wanted for that little town. Without having a grocery store with meat and all the necessities, it will be tough for that little town to survive. There’s not a whole lot to do to help them.”
Melville’s future without a grocery store is similar to challenges facing other small towns and villages in Louisiana. Nestled in the northeast corner of the parish, Melville is nowhere near U.S. 190 or Interstate 49.
Now with just over 700 residents, the town has lost almost half of its population since 2000, census data shows. Now 52% of the population — nearly three times the state rate — live below the poverty line.
“The town is falling apart,” Cannatella said. “According to my mom, a few weeks ago she said we kind of exceeded our dad’s expectations. He told her before his death (in 2013) ‘I don’t think the boys will make it two years.’”
The store
When Charles Cannatella first opened the store with the help of his father, Joe, Charles and his wife, Mathilda, built a home next door to the store on Landrum Street and raised 10 children there. The store was a vital part of the family’s lives, and it would often open to anyone during hurricanes.
Years later it expanded from the one room store to the 12,000-square-foot store attached to it, and it offered just about anything, including the family’s popular Italian sausage. Cannatella and his wife, Pam, eventually moved back 21 years ago to help run the store — Pam later served a four-year term as mayor of Melville — and they later opened a smaller store along Government Street in Baton Rouge in 2019 as a way to expand into a bigger market.
In Melville, the store and the town did not fare as well. About three years ago they took out another loan to keep the store going. The store could not operate profitably, he said. At the end of May the Cannatellas, citing the business environment in the town over the last two decades, decided to close the store.
“The old customers are not here anymore,” Cannatella said. “We’ve buried them in the past 20-30 years. That was a reliable customer. He or she did all their shopping with us. They wouldn’t just cherry-pick us for a deal. My dad was adamant about keeping his staples as low as he could and his (profit) margins as low as he could to help people in a poor community.”
Marie Deville said she has been shopping in the store for 44 years. The Cannatellas, she said, have been like family to just about everyone in the town.
“With the gas prices now, it’s going to be really hard for people to get out and buy groceries,” she said. “I will probably give another local, family business my business. I like to shop local. I don’t care too much for the big chains.”
The town
Talk to people who been in Melville for years, and they’ll tell you what used to be there. Banks. Movie theaters. A high school (actually two before integration). The biggest may have been the ferry that crossed the Atchafalaya River.
Citing the high costs and low usage, former Gov. Bobby Jindal pulled the plug on the ferry in 2010. Residents were so opposed to the move they rallied on the steps of the capitol and demanded to see the governor.
The old town had utilized the ferry for decades. It never had a bridge because, according to local lore, town officials snubbed Gov. Huey Long during a campaign stop. Long then was determined to “make Meville a frog pond,” Cannatella said, and ordered a bridge to be built in Krotz Springs.
“That ferry was the large part of the lifeblood of Melville,” said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office. “It’s in a heavy agricultural area of St. Landry Parish. As I understand it, the town has kind of struggled since the ferry closed. The population has left, and it’s been kind of a slow degradation since that point.”
Mayor Velma Hendrix, now 84 years old and whose term as mayor ends this year, has lived there for decades. She taught school for 30 years and was the first Black teacher at the White school before integration.
The town has also had its struggles. A lumber mill that employed dozens closed. The city’s troubled water system had issued boil advisories. And now with no gas stations and no grocery stores — the town has a Dollar General — sales tax revenue for the town will shrink.
“At one time we had three gas stations. Now we don’t have any,” she said. “That (ferry closing) hurt. That was a loss of jobs, also. Everything has shut down. It’s mind-boggling how everything has just closed.”
Bellard noted there are federal grants out there that address food deserts. One program, The Healthy Food Financing Initiative, aims to improve access to healthy foods in underserved areas, create and preserve quality jobs and to revitalize low-income communities.
Rodier said others have shown interest in the Cannatella building, but finding a store to open there and have it be successful will be a challenge.
“We’re trying to do everything we can,” he said. “We were up there (two weeks ago). A lot of our small towns are facing similar types of circumstances across Louisiana and Acadiana. It’s a big challenge, but it’s one we can figure out for sure.”