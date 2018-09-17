The owner of the former Awards and Trophies building in the 600 block of Johnston Street is candid about the appearance of the property, which sits on the Freetown side of the street across from downtown.
“It looks horrible,” said Sarah Hamsher. “It’s just this cinder block building.”
Hamsher recently sold the business, which then relocated to Gen. Mouton Avenue, and is teaming up with architect Barry Broussard Jr. for a new look for the property. They want to build 10 market-rate apartment units, contributing to a trend toward downtown residential development.
To do so they first need a zoning change, from commercial heavy to commercial mixed, which the City-Parish Council will consider on Tuesday.
Half the planned apartments would be something between studio and one-bedroom units, with a set-aside space that opens into a larger living area, Broussard said. Also planned are three studios, one two-bedroom and a multistory one bedroom, he said. There are also plans for 10 parking spaces, one for each unit.
Broussard estimated the project to cost about $1 million, and he hopes it will be complete in about a year, depending on permitting and inspections.
Broussard will act as general contractor as well as architect, and his arrangement with Hamsher is not the typical hire-for-fee structure. He said he will instead be paid in equity, though he preferred not to say how much of an ownership share he is taking.
Broussard’s idea is to build passive income streams from this and other projects to free himself from the “rat race” of chasing fees.
“You can really concentrate on the missed opportunities that all the big developers don’t want to look at,” Broussard said. “Where can we go in there and create these really cool projects in these small little infill areas that no one else wants to touch?”
With the 600 Johnston Street project, there are a minimum of four projects comprising 158 residential units planned for downtown or adjacent areas. Two projects with a total of 80 units are planned within one block of each other in the area where the LaPlace neighborhood borders downtown. Another 68 units are planned in the redevelopment of the old federal courthouse downtown.