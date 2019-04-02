Following high demand seen at its Kaliste Saloom Road and University Avenue KFC locations, KBP Foods will be opening a third KFC in front of Burlington, 3304 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, this August.
After the huge successes of their first two locations in Lafayette with Tuesday morning's Kaliste Saloom Road location's opening drawing a line of over 50 people at 10:30 a.m., KBP Director of New Store Openings Lori Byers said adding another restaurant to meet Lafayette's demand was a no-brainer.
"The community participation in Louisiana has been unbelievable. They have definitely been hungry for KFC to come back and they have definitely supported us nicely in the community," Byers said.
The new location will staff around 25 employees. Byers said they will also opening a new location in New Iberia in July.
KBP Foods is the nation's largest KFC franchisee, owning almost 600 fast-food restaurants with the majority being KFC and Taco Bell restaurants.