Touchstone ABA, which offers Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, is moving to 812 E. St. Mary Blvd. in the Oil Center following a year in working in the Opportunity Machine.
Touchstone ABA's clients include children and specializes in ABA therapy, a scientific approach to helping individuals achieve important behavioral goals through innovative techniques delivered by its highly trained, expert staff. The company delivers individualized clinical services, educational services for families, and Organizational Behavior Management for businesses, schools and organizations.
Clients also include those with learning differences or behavioral concerns.
"After a year of incubating in the Opportunity Machine, we are excited to see Touchstone grow into their new home in Lafayette's Oil Center,” OM director Destin Ortego said. “Businesses such as Touchstone add tremendous value to the quality of life within our parish, and they serve our community wholeheartedly. We are proud to have been a stepping-stone for them as they prepared and finalized the opening of their fifth Louisiana clinic in Lafayette."
ABA uses strategies that have proven to be effective in changing behaviors in a controlled setting and also changing behaviors in the real world. It utilizes the Comprehensive Application of Behavior Analysis to Schooling model based entirely on the use of scientific procedures.
“We are thrilled to be able to now offer this high level of therapy and education for families and organizations in the Lafayette area," said Tricia Clement, supervisor for the Lafayette region and a board-certified behavior analyst who is pursuing a PhD. "We know there is a growing need in this area among individuals with autism, learning differences and other behavioral challenges.”
Other members of Touchstone's team are Danica Reaves Savoie, lead BCBA, and Jayven Encarnacion, an assistant behavior analyst who recently earned his master’s degree.
“Touchstone is a great example of the diverse businesses graduating from the Opportunity Machine,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “By providing training, mentoring, workspace and other services to entrepreneurs and small businesses, such as Touchstone, the Opportunity Machine is helping to develop the next generation of successful businesses and community leaders.”
