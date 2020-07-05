Issued June 22-26
New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 117 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette; Asim Baloch, owner; Weiser Realty, applicant; Keith Bates Construction LLC, contractor; $241,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
APARTMENTS: 3600 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Riverside at Oakridge Apartments, owner; description, reroof; Abshire Roofing, applicant and contractor; $166,901.
GENERAL RETAIL: 600 Lamar St., Lafayette; Doralene Mary Heber Derenthal, owner; William Yeats, applicant; $0.
HOSPITAL: 4811 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 401 Lafayette; Park Place Surgical Hospital, owner and applicant; description, neurology suite alteration; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, contractor; $8,500.
HOSPITAL: 4811 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 401A, Lafayette; Park Place Surgical Hospital, owner; description, pulmonary suite alteration, fourth floor; Pulmonary LPG Specialty Clinic, applicant; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, contractor; $31,180.
STORAGE BUILDING: 2300 E. Main St., Broussard; Mike's Marine and ATV, $34,766
New houses
2725 Gendarme Road, Carencro; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
206 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
310 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
328 Woodrich Lane, Lafayette; Savoski Scott; $274,500.
117 Millie Park Drive, Lafayette; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $193,500.
115 Millie Park Drive, Lafayette; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $193,500.
113 Millie Park Drive, Lafayette; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $193,500.
112 Millie Park Drive, Lafayette; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $193,500.
113 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
115 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
125 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
128 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
409 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
413 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
411 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $207,000.
409 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
403 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
402 Begnaud Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
421 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.
419 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
415 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
416 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
418 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
420 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
109 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
201 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $283,500.
401 Norman Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
101 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
109 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $310,500.
229 Hapsburg Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $189,000.
105 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
107 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
201 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
119 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
117 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
115 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
113 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
111 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $234,000.
107 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $310,500.
105 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
103 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
902 North Larrivere, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $246,450.
302 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Acadiana Dream Homes LLC; $258,162.
625 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $227,479.
104 Snapping Lane, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $316,145.