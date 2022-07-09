The number of homes sold in Acadiana last month had the biggest year-over-year drop in sales since the start of the pandemic.
As interest rates and list prices have trickled up in recent months, July was the biggest evidence that things are starting to shift in the Acadiana real estate market. Sales were down 29.3% across the region and 27% in Lafayette Parish, the biggest drops since spring 2020 during the initial stages of the coronavirus shutdown, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
The numbers from last month – 553 homes sold in Acadiana, including 354 in Lafayette Parish – were more in line with prepandemic numbers when 447 homes were sold in the region, including 276 in Lafayette Parish. The number of homes sold in June 2021 – 762 in region, including 485 in Lafayette Parish -- were the highest total for any month on record, Bacque noted.
Home sales, which have set records each of the last three years, remains 8% behind last year’s total. Compared to 2019, totals are 25% ahead.
“A downward correction has been anticipated,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report. “Considering that June of last year was not only a record breaker for housing sales reported for that month but for all months in all prior years, the bar was set to drop. And drop it did.”
Interest rates on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage stood at 5.3% as of Thursday after rising up to 5.81% earlier but starting the year at nearly 3%, according to Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm. That has brought balance back into most markets across the country and ending the 24-month period of buyers flooding the market.
The share of sellers slashing their asking prices hit a record high during the four weeks ending July 3, Redfin reported. The portion of homes going for above list price fell for the first time since June 2020, and mortgage purchase applications were down 17% from a year earlier during the week ending July 1,
In Lafayette Parish, the rising home values pushed the average sale price to over $300,000 for the first time, rising 16% from a year ago. In Acadiana, the average sale price rose to $267,468, up 14% from a year ago.
The rising prices has pushed the total dollar volume ahead of last year’s pace, despite significantly fewer homes sold.
New listings are also down by 12.6% in June and 2.8% the year in Acadiana. In Lafayette Parish, new listings fell by nearly 18% in June and 9.3% for the year.
Broken down by area, homes sales in the southwest corner of Lafayette Parish continue to the area with the biggest year-over-year increase in sales and new construction through the second quarter.
Overall sales jumped 65.8% in the area west of Johnston Street west south of Ridge Road, while home construction there more than doubled. The Youngsville areas still had more homes sold, but totals were down in most areas but up 11% in the area south of Young Street and west of Verot School Road.