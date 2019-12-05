When Joseph Petro III decided he wanted to sell his longtime family restaurant, Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken, he wanted to to it discreetly.

So he tried to sell it through a private real estate website. But something happened, and the cover was blown. The property surfaced on a public website. If someone searched for houses or businesses to sale, the longtime northside business at 1322 Moss St. would pop up.

The media grabbed hold from there. Discreet no more.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Northside restaurant Fat Albert's sold to former UL softball coach for $375,000 Longtime northside restaurant Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken was sold to Michael Lotief, former softball coach at the University of Louisiana at L…

But the news got the attention of Michael Lotief, the former softball coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who called with a message: “I want to buy it from you.”

Said Petro: “It was a mistake the way it happened, but it was a Godsend as to who picked it up.”

Petro sold Fat Albert’s to Lotief last week for $375,000, the initial price listed. Along with the building, Lotief also acquired the family recipes and the 16-person crew.

“My crew has really been stepping up,” Petro said. “The crew was a little hesitant at first, but once they got to interact with Mike and got to know him a little, they felt better about it.”

The result, Petro noted, was ideal. Both families were close as they grew up in the same section of Lafayette. Lotief lived six blocks from Fat Albert’s and would eat there frequently, and Petro grew up in the restaurant after his father bought it in 1968.

Petro and his eight siblings worked at the restaurant at some point in their lives. Petro said he has worked in every position from washing dishes to cutting up the chicken, and he and a brother bought the business from their father in 1988.

Thirty-one years later, Petro sold it to Lotief.

“It was time,” Petro said. “If something would happen to me, the doors would have to lock. The customer base is awesome. I love my customers, and I wanted to sell to someone who I knew would take care of the place.”

Lotief said everything on the menu is cooked to order from the chicken and catfish to the onion rings, and he wants to keep it that way. He also said he wants to add things to the menus like wings, meat pies and chicken salad.

“It’s an iconic establishment that’s been part of the community since the 70s,” said Lotief. “I wanted to be a part of that presence in our community. It is the best fried food in Lafayette, and I want to build on the tradition.”

Lotief also noted he wants to fix the drive-thru so customers can also have a face-to-face interaction with employees when they order.

The move to restaurant ownership is not a stretch for Lotief. His father was in the convenience store business, and his mother and sister are in the catering business.

He sees his experience in coaching helps him perform a service for others because coaching helps people to grow.

“Serving gives us the opportunity to serve others," he said. "It gives us a courage to fight for prosperity.”

Petro noted he will remain on in a consulting position throughout the transition, at least by the end of the mohth, he said. But trusts Lotief with the business his father started.

“I want it to go on,” Petro said. “I think Mike is the perfect person to do this.”