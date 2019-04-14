Issued April 1-5
New Commercial
RESTAURANT: 3328 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; description, new KFC; Alan Hassenflu, owner; Johnathon Phillips, applicant; Mapp LLC, contractor; $954,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 5905 Johnston St., C, Lafayette; Cooper's Advantage Auto LLC, owner; Benjamin Pippin, applicant; $0.
OTHER: 605 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Oats & Marino Parklet, owner and applicant; description, parklet; self, contractor; $10,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1100 Lafayette St., Lafayette; Ben Berthelot; website error prevented access to additional information; $918,789.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 100 Leon Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, Woodvale Elementary School; Robert E. Barras, applicant; Rudick Co. Inc., contractor; $4,600,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 309 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; Neal Hensarling, owner; description, business, Mob Hubbell Dermatology; Wayne Domingue, applicant; Gen Group Construction LLC, contractor; $1,500,000.
RECREATION: 210 Production Drive, 103, Lafayette; Next Level Fitness & Nutrition, owner; description, gym and smoothie bar; Garrick Spain, applicant; self, contractor; $7,500.
New Homes
206 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
100 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Home For The Holidays Inc.; $480,000.
106 Decoy Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $265,500.
236 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
106 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $292,500.
104 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $265,500.
238 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
240 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
302 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
100 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
309 Beckenham Way, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $346,000.
200 Eastwood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $247,000.
204 Eastwood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $175,000.