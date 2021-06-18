New commercial
RETAIL: 226 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard; description, convenience store/gas station; St. Nazaire C Store, applicant; Belaire Development and Construction LLC, contractor; $1,500,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1314 Walker Road, Lafayette; LUS Main Warehouse, owner; description, renovations; ACSW Architects, applicant; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $315,300.
OTHER: 200 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard; description, warehouse addition, slab only; SafeSource Direct, applicant; Trax Development LLC, contractor; $16,190,005.
OTHER: 227 Austin Road, Youngsville; Noelle Prejean, owner; description, convert barn to commercial space and add shooting gallery; George Fournet, applicant; self, contractor; $45,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, No. 100, Lafayette; Caroline and Co., owner; Ackal Architects, applicant; Frazier Investments Inc., contractor; $224,659.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5639 Johnston St., Lafayette; Pepboys, No. 212, owner; Kevin Mckenna-Burnham Nationwide, applicant; Diamond Contractors Inc. of Missouri, contractor; $225,000.
OTHER: 810 SE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Poppa's Chicken, owner; description, fire damage; Rod Fuselier Inc., applicant; Rod Fuselier Inc., contractor; $0.
OTHER: 2149 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Sassy Suds Carwash No. 3, owner; description, demolition; Audie Hanks, applicant; H & H Electrical Service Inc., contractor; $15,000.
OTHER: 5900 Johnston St., Lafayette; Christian Brothers Auto Corp., owner; description, auto repair facility; Lecraw Engineering Inc., applicant; CDO Group Inc., contractor; $285,124.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1304 Bertrand Drive, E4, Lafayette; Bertrand Realty, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $15,000.
Commercial demolitions
OFFICE BUILDING: 2021 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; TCP Enterprise Parkway LLC, owner; description, Hibbett Sports Suite 14 and 16; John Thibodeaux, applicant; JJT Enterprise LLC, contractor; $30,000.
WAREHOUSE: 200 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard; SafeSource Direct, applicant; Trax Development LLC, contractor; no amount listed.
New houses
110 Sissy Lane, Rayne; Manuel Builders; $171,000.
304 Woodoak Circle, Lafayette; Kyle and Davenia Guillot; $405,000.
203 Burning Oaks Drive, Lafayette Parish; Double Down Properties; $355,500.
102 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
129 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
321 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $310,500.
137 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.
139 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
301 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $189,000.
404 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
406 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
201 Bird of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.