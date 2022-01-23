Aldi, Brookshire's among top grocers in survey
Discount grocer Aldi, which will open its first of three stores planned for Lafayette next month, was ranked in the top 10 of most popular grocers in America in an annual customer survey.
The fifth annual U.S. Grocery Retailer Performance report released earlier this month from British global customer data science Dunnhumby ranked Aldi sixth overall and ahead of other popular retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Walmart Neighborhood market and Target.
Brookshire’s, the parent company of Super 1 Foods and its 13 stores in Acadiana, was ranked 20th overall but earned a higher ranking for its digital efforts.
The survey ranked retailers based on how well they perform on shopper needs that matter most for driving financial performance and emotional connection with customers. It also revealed the latest trends in the industry, which has soared in revenue during the pandemic with more people spending more time at home.
Amazon topped the list for the second year in a row, ahead of Texas-based H-E-B and Market Basket. Brookshire’s was just behind The Fresh Market, which also has a Lafayette store near River Ranch, and ahead of Winco, Sprouts and other regional chains.
Due to the pandemic, the report indicated, the “center of gravity” has shifted for customers with price and quality no longer the main driver for sales. It’s all about price now, and digital services sat even with quality for the first time and near price in its ability to drive retailer success.
Retailers who invested in digital channels tended to have the best year-over-year short term momentum, the report indicated. Digital’s share of total grocery sales grew from 5% to 10% of all sales during the pandemic and is now at 10% of all sales.
Yet half of the U.S. grocery shopping population does not buy groceries online and has no plans to do so. Also, nearly all online shoppers indicated they still buy items inside stores.
“Consumers are now more empowered than ever to choose how they want to shop for each particular shopping mission,” the report said.
Grocery stores, like other retailers during the pandemic, have struggled with retaining employees. Turnover rates, which were 40% to 45% prior to the pandemic, have surged to 60%, which has put a strain on employees as stores have become more crowded with customers.
Historic church building on Jefferson Boulevard sold
An old church on Jefferson Boulevard that dates back to the World War II era has been sold to a local development group.
Sterling Hospitality, which includes real estate developer Ravi Daggula and other investors, bought the 8,800-square-foot building at 710 Jefferson Blvd. in the Pontiac Point area of Lafayette from the House of Faith Full Gospel Church.
The building will be leased to Basin Arts and founder Clare Cook, Daggula said, and and undergo a historic renovation.
“Reinventing this structure’s purpose while maintaining its intended spirit is a task we’re not taking lightly,” he said. “We know this will show when we hand over the keys.”
Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal.
The purchase is the latest led by Daggula, whose Greenbriar Investments group recently bought the old Dat Dog building at 201 Jefferson St. and the old Travelodge at 1101 W. Pinhook Road. The old Dat Dog building will house a restaurant in the front and Bliss Cocktail Lounge in the back, and the old Travelodge will be converted into apartments.