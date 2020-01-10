Wild Child Wines, a retail wine store that will also sell wine by the glass, will open at noon Saturday at 210 E. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette.
The brain child of Katie Colbert, owner of Lafayette and Baton Rouge boutique Kiki, and her husband Denny Colbert, the business was inspired by the wine bars of New Orleans and Paris. Katie Colbert founded Kiki in 2006 and her husband has been a food photographer for over 10 years.
They wanted a way to combine their talents into one business, she said.
"We've been in New Orleans quite a bit for my husband's work and they have these wine shops that create a third space to drink wine by the glass," she said. "There's a bacchanal feel. With my retail experience and his food experience and our love of wines, I think we can bring something that downtown Lafayette desperately needs. We live downtown, so it makes sense to us."
The store, which is in a 700-square-foot space, has almost a "coffee shop feel," she said, as it's still primarily a retail location and not a full bar.
Katie Colbert said they fantasized about opening the business for years but could never pull the trigger until the growth in downtown over the past two years gave them the push.
"We've seen a surge of new businesses and you can feel a buzz and there are people downtown even on weekends, not just during work hours," she said. "There's even apartments going up all over downtown and right down the street. With that, it just felt like the right time."