Issued July 19-23
Commercial additions, alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 108 Charbonnet Road, Duson; J & M Finishing; Will Fontenot, applicant; STELLCO LLC, contractor; $205,000.
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, seventh-floor tower ICU renovation; The Lemoine Co. LLC, applicant and contractor; $407,400.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5639 Johnston St., Lafayette; Advance Auto Parts, owner; Lulu Chang-Xiong, applicant; Diamond Contractors Inc. of Missouri, contractor; $250,000.
OTHER: 2701 Johnston St., No. 310, Lafayette; Stone Wealth, owner; James O. Ziler, applicant; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $23,000.
OTHER: 1332 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Carl J. Rachal, owner; description, CBR Investments ice machine; Carl J. Rachal, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.
OTHER: 2149 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Sassy Suds Carwash No. 3, owner; Audie Hanks, applicant; H & H Electrical Service Inc., contractor; $364,500.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 818 Twelfth St., Lafayette; IHM School, owner; description, renovation; Trey Rodrigue, applicant; Woodward Design & Build LLC, contractor; $550,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 500 Patterson St., Lafayette; SWLA Center for Health Services, owner; description, reroof; Voltai Electric LLC, applicant and contractor; $289,750.
OTHER: 226 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard; St. Nazaire C-Store Tanks, applicant; description, fuel tanks and dispensers project; Southern Tank Tester Inc., contractor; $305,000.
OTHER: 1137 S. Bernard, Suite A, Broussard; dark shell, white box project; Mackie Reaux Construction Inc., contractor; $100,024.
New houses
107 Silver Oak Lane, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $700,000.
205 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; BECC Enterprises LLC; $1,684,645.
312 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
310 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
308 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
210 Judice Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
211 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
301 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
303 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
311 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
131 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
300 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
308 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
201 Facile Road, Scott; Quint Mccord; $500,000.
303 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
102 Deerfield Loop, Duson; C A Homes LLC; $234,000.
408 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $189,000.
313 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $283,500.
206 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $238,500.
502 Adelaide Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
209 Cajun St., Broussard; Manuel Builders; $306,000.