The St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce will be starting 2019 by celebrating 100 years of serving Opelousas and the entirety of St. Landry Parish.

Founded on March 23, 1919, as the Opelousas Chamber of Commerce, the St. Landry Chamber plans to ring in this milestone with new programs and events to be held throughout the year. It kicks off with a bang at its Centennial Gala Celebration on March 22 at the Evangeline Downs Event Center.

"We want this event to truly be a party for every individual, business and organization that has supported us for 100 years," said Chamber CEO Raquel Manuel. "We will take our guests back in time to the founding of our organization and wow them with entertainment that you would typically only find in some of the largest cities in the country."

The theme for the celebration is "Great Gatsby" and will feature live entertainment throughout the night, including a full brass band, artifacts from its many projects, events and individuals that have influenced the chamber over the past 100 years, and well-known food from all 12 municipalities in St. Landry Parish.

Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information on the centennial celebration or the gala, call (337) 942-2683.