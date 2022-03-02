A book co-edited by two political science professors from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette reassesses the modern political landscape in Louisiana.
Professor Christie L. Maloyed and department head Pearson Cross recently released “The Party is Over: The New Louisiana Politics,” a book that featuring 14 chapters written by political experts in Louisiana that focuses on issues impacting Louisiana. Maloyed spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette on the book and how to understand the shift that has happened in the last 10 years.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“Politics can be so negative,” Maloyed said. “But political science brings an analytical framework that gives students the tools to step back from the vitriol and think about the factors influencing how our institutions work, why do people act like do and why do they advocate for some policies over others. When you can prepare students with that research mindset, it changes the way that they’re able to engage in political discourse that makes conversations much more productive.”
Authors include Louisiana political analyst Jeremy Alford, LSU professor and political Robert Mann, Louisiana Budget Project director Jan Moller, Southern University professor Albert Samuels and UL Lafayette professor Rick Swanson.