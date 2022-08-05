Interior alterations
STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129.
BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000.
HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Center; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Rudick Construction; $320,250.
RETAIL: 2863 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, minor remodel including new floral prep and storage at Albertsons; applicant, Heights Venture Architecture + Design; contractor, TBA; $750,000.
CELLULAR: 200 Energy Parkway, description, small cell colocation on street light pole; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000.
CELLULAR: 206 Beaullieu Drive, Suite A, description, small cell colocation on street light pole; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000.
RESTAURANT: 3236 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, renovations to front counter, dining areas and restrooms at Wendy’s; applicant, Mouton Long Turner Architects; contractor, Douglas Cook Enterprises; $80,000.
CELLULAR: 105 Republic Ave., Suite A, description, small cell colocation on street light pole; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000.
RETAIL: 3747 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, remodel to Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $0.
WAREHOUSE: 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway; description, renovation of existing office at Completeful; applicant and contractor, Reactive Renovation; $35,000.
CELLULAR: 107 E. Milton Ave., description, install Dish equipment at existing telecommunications facility; applicant, TruNorthe; contractor, Mears Group; $20,000.
OFFICE: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, new roof for Lafayette Police Dept. building; applicant and contractor, Morecore roofing; $376,500.
DAYCARE: 500 Surrey St., description, mechanical and plumbing work, applicant, Destiny's Children Christian Learning Center; contractor, business owner, $20,000.
RETAIL: 3503 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, demo and construction of new space for Mattress Direct; applicant, Tamim El Hage; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $200,000.
RETAIL: 3301 Johnston St., description, add ADA accessible bathrooms for existing commercial building; applicant and contractor, Wonky Eye Holdings; $45,000.
OFFICE: 304 Tubing Road, description, none listed; applicant, Reaux Enterprise; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $175,000.
New construction
DENTIST: 1512 Camellia Blvd., description, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $1,553,909.
RESIDENTIAL: 107 Township Lane, description, two-story four-plex; applicant and contractor, Jean Louis Homes; $350,000.
RESTAURANT: 1581 S. Bernard Road, Broussard, description, Market Eatz 2 location, applicant and contractor not listed; $800,000.
Commercial demolition
RESTAURANT: 5711 Johnston St., description, demo of existing canopy for new Firehouse Subs location; applicant and contractor, Petron; $12,000.
New residential
637 Lagneaux Road: Manuel Builders, $169,920.
105 S. Refinery St.: Castle Row Construction; $0.
109 S. Refinery St.: Castle Row Construction; $108,000.
110 S. Refinery St.: Castle Row Construction; $0.
111 S. Refinery St.: Castle Row Construction; $0.
1015 Breaux Road: Platinum Homes, $0.
211 Manor House Road: Manuel Builders; $208,350.
207 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders; $0.
115 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Triple D’s Homes, $400,000.