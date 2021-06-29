The former Greenwood Shoes location in downtown Lafayette could soon be the home of another shoe store.
Patrick Lowe of New Iberia is planning to open The Heat Academy at the location, 434 Jefferson St., by the end of next month after selling shoes online for nearly 10 years. The store will offer shoes, clothing, vintage gear and other items in a concept he said will be something new to Lafayette.
The store comes at a time when shoes and sports apparel is rising in popularity. Last week Nike reported record revenue in North America and online sales almost tripling what they were two years ago.
“Sneaker stuff has never been more popular,” Lowe said. “It’s so mainstream. You can think about the Biden administration and they had two young people with Jordans on at the inauguration. There’s always been kind of a sneaker culture that’s existed within the city. We’re going to introduce something new that the city hasn’t had, and we’re excited.”
The store will be the next step for his business, which he has operated through Instagram, Facebook Marketplace or other means. Lowe, a chaplain in his regular job, said he grew up in the golden era of athletic shoes in the 1990s and has been a fan since.
The store, which is going through the permitting process, will feature other details he will announce at a later date.
When it opens, it will add to the growing base of non-restaurant retail outlets downtown.
“My specialty is sneakers,” Lowe said. “That’s my passion. We do have some surprises that we’re excited about. We’re going to kind of bring our own twist to the sneaker community.”
The building has been empty since it closed after part of the building burned in 2018. Owner David LeBlanc was initially arrested and charged with arson, but 15th Judicial District Court Judge Edward Rubin dismissed the case in November, according to a KLFY report.