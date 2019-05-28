Dr. Natalie Harder, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
The low educational attainment rate in Louisiana is holding the state back, SLCC chancellor Natalie Harder told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently.
Harder talked more about education in the state and other topics. You can listen to their conversation here.
Adult education is now a key focus for SLCC and Harder, who became chancellor in 2012. She was the first in her family to attend college, and she earned a doctorate in community college leadership from Old Dominion University in Norfolk VA.
During her first year she oversaw the merger of SLCC and Acadiana Technical College and the merger of Young Memorial Campus of South Central Louisiana Technical College that enables SLCC to serve an area stretching from Houma to Ville Platte.
The average age of an SLCC student is 26-27, she said, and many are working while attending classes and typically not eligible for financial aid through programs such as PELL grants. Sixty percent its students graduate without debt, and for those with debt, it is typically under $7,5000.
SLCC offers certification courses are commercial truck driving, nursing, health care related fields, accounting and IT/application software techs.