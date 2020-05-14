Cosmos Vickery has embraced his love of yoga since he was a teen.
Through the years the Lafayette native has grown in his understanding that the beauty of life is about being present in the moment. Raised by what he says were “two hippies who were in the Peace Corps," Vickery believes that all physical practices such as yoga, exercise or even psychotherapy can be useful if they lead you to a true, natural meditation where the mind is allowed to relax and open up.
Vickery spoke with Jan Swift of the Nourish Your Health podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Every yoga position — even when it’s uncomfortable — can be a tool to learn how to lean in and handle life’s experiences, he said. The postures help you open up and “love the problems,” and this realization can be carried over into life’s everyday challenges.
“Yoga is about loosening up the exterior of your identities in your mind," he said.