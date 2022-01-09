When Jeramie Kinnerson wants to get a crowd psyched up at a karaoke event, he usually turns on the first song he ever sang on stage, Montell Jordan's "This is How We Do It."
The catchy 1995 tune — and the connection he felt to the audience while singing it — is what hooked him on karaoke more than a decade ago. Now, Kinnerson is planning to play the song on busy Friday nights at his new business, The Stage Karaoke Bar.
"'This is How We Do It' is my go-to, especially if it's a Friday night when it's a packed crowd," Kinnerson said. "But if it's just wanting to try something to make people laugh and have a good time, I'll do 'Angel' by Shaggy because I do a pretty good impersonation of Shaggy. I love when the customer sings a song with me. I try to let my customers sing."
Kinnerson, a banker by trade, got into the karaoke business soon after his first experience on stage because a local karaoke provider didn't offer a song he wanted to sing, Cee Lo Green's "Forget You."
"Nobody was updating their karaoke music at the time," Kinnerson said. "You just had to do old school. I'm out of college and I wanted to do this new music coming out, so I got with my partners and we found a program that is constantly updating music. That's how we got into the karaoke business."
Kinnerson hosted karaoke events across the region for several years and, during the pandemic, he opened his own event business that focused on outdoor karaoke.
"When I don't have karaoke events, I want to go see other people do karaoke," Kinnerson said. "And now that I'm married, she comes out and sings too. She loves it."
He and his wife, Rachel, recently came up with the idea of opening a bar dedicated solely to karaoke.
They're expecting to open The Stage Karaoke Bar later this month at 5721 Johnston St. beside GL's Mongolian Grill.
In addition to a karaoke stage and a VIP section inside, the bar will offer a large outdoor patio with yard games and a secondary karaoke setup for busy nights.
Kinnerson said he'll offer free shots to those taking the stage along with a traditional bar menu and non-alcoholic options for designated drivers. He hopes to cater the business both to the superstars and the spectators. After all, he was once a spectator himself.
"For a while, I'd just watch people do karaoke but never sung," Kinnerson said. "Then I did 'This is How We Do It,' and I've been hooked ever since."
The Stage is expected to be open initially from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays. Kinnerson said he would eventually like to open the bar seven days a week.
Learn more at facebook.com/thestagekaraokebar.