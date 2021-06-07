Seven Louisiana Main Street programs in Acadiana earned 2021 National Accreditation honors through the Main Street America program.
Programs in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas and St. Martinville met the performance standards over the past year and were recognized for their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“Louisiana’s Main Street communities persevered through one of the toughest economic years they have ever faced," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "Now that we are on the road to recovery, our Main Street communities will be needed now more than ever. They are the heartbeat of many of our smaller towns and communities."
In Louisiana, Main Street communities reported nearly $1 billion in total investment, $460 million in private investment, nearly $500 million in new construction and rehabilitation, nearly 10,000 new jobs and over 2,000 new businesses.