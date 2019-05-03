Three Lafayette chefs and another from Arnaudville will be among the 14 selected to compete in the 12th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off June 18 at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Jeremy Conner of Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, Marc Krampe of Social Southern Table & Bar and Quintin Scrantz of Prejean’s Restaurant will compete in the live cooking competition, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office announced Friday morning. Johnnie Landry with The Little Big Cup in Arnaudvile will also compete.

The event, which will be held in conjunction with EatLafayette, will also feature dozens of local restaurants inside the convention center.

Ryan Trahan with Blue Dog Café won the contest last year and was crowned King of Louisiana Seafood for 2018. He later won the King of American Seafood title at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August.

“The last few years it has helped take our popular Taste of EatLafayette event to another level, while providing great exposure for our area, our chefs, restaurants, the Cook-off and EatLafayette,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “It is exciting to see this partnership and event continue this year. The last two winning chefs have also been from our area, which further validates holding the event in the heart of Cajun and Creole Country with our exceptional food scene. ”

Said Nungesser: "In Louisiana, good food is just part of what connects us to our diverse heritage, and seafood is a big part of that. This is a chance for us to celebrate the great contribution chefs and our hard working seafood industry make to the state that truly feed your soul.”