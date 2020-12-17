Lafayette City Council members have questions and concerns over a contract signed in November by Mayor-President Josh Guillory without the council's knowledge allowing a private company to install security cameras on city utility poles for free.
Guillory, who pledged a more transparent administration during his campaign, signed the cooperative endeavor agreement Nov. 24 with Crime Fighters of Louisiana, a Lafayette company whose sole owner is Hewitt Brooks Bernard.
Under the agreement, the Lafayette Police Department can utilize the cameras for free for security purposes but the private company retains ownership of the footage.
Lafayette resident Will Thiele asked the council Wednesday to either terminate or amend the contract to address privacy concerns of residents. If a camera is placed on a light pole in front of his house, Thiele said, what remedy does he have from a private company?
"These powers can be heavily abused by this company," Thiele said. "This contract makes the CEO of Crime Fighters one of, if not the most, powerful man in Lafayette."
Councilperson Nanette Cook said council members have been asking the same questions and expressing the same concerns to the legal department. While she's not opposed to the cameras, Cook wants to be sure the rights of residents are protected from the third-party contractor.
Guillory said he asked for the contract to make the agreement official.
The police department will decide where the cameras are placed, the agreement states.
They will "give us eyes in the most crime-prone areas," Guillory said. No citations will be issued based on the camera footage.
No cameras have been installed yet and Guillory said the city is willing to delay installation until he further discusses the concerns of the council.
Cook and Councilwoman Liz Hebert also questioned why no bids were accepted before entering the agreement with Crime Fighters of Louisiana.
The matter will be on the City Council's Jan. 5 agenda as a discussion item. That meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, the City Council and Lafayette Parish Council approved a new Lafayette Development Code for the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish.
The new document replaces the controversial Unified Development Code and partially fulfills a Guillory campaign promise to repeal and replace the UDC.
The code is designed to correct some of the problems and address some complaints with the UDC that was written and approved during a previous administration. Homebuilders and developers complained that the UDC was not business friendly.