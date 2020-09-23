SCOTT — A large pond built in conjunction with the West Village project in Scott is to thank for less flooding in Scott, especially after Hurricane Laura, city official said during a Tuesday night meeting.

Provost Pond, a regional pond created through a public-private partnership for the subdivisions to the east and northeast of West Village, was built as part of the city’s plans to increase drainage in the area as well as to provide relief for the 143-acre residential development under construction along Apollo Road.

The ponds within West Village are not yet complete. Once the ponds are finished, the three can store about 30 million gallons of water from in and around the development, said Tradd Trahan, civil engineer for the project.

“It’s not just going to be a benefit for the development itself, but I think really in some areas that have been struggling with drainage (too)," he said. "I think it’s going to benefit the city as a whole.”

The Provost pond is about 80% complete and does not yet have out poles installed for the water to flow out, Trahan said. Channels were cut ahead of Hurricane Laura, with approval from the city and mayor, to allow water to flow.

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said that even with the pond not yet complete, it still held up against almost 10 inches of rain received from the hurricane.

Several residents living on Creswell Avenue, however, told city officials water filled their backyards and approached their front doors during the hurricane. Other residents reported mud building up on the street, which they claimed was due to the West Village construction.

The mud, Richard said, is not caused by the West Village construction since a city ordinance prohibits additional soil for developments.

Other residents said they experienced relief from flooding because of the creation of the pond, including one resident who claimed he saw the water flow out quickly toward the pond.

Cottage Developers announced early in the project plans to install three large retention ponds to alleviate flooding issues in the area. City officials and nearby residents were concerned about drainage and water build-up in the low-lying areas nearby.

West Village is around 95% complete, according to Jordan Daigle, co-founder of Cottage Developers, with only electric and gas installation remaining. The company broke ground on the project in May 2019 and is expected to be completed within five years and feature 400 homes and multifamily apartments with walking access to nearby businesses.