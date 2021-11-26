Lourdes Physician Group added local gynecologist and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon Dr. May Thomassee and colon and rectal surgery specialists Dr. Kenneth Champagne, Dr. Matthew Boudreaux and Dr. Bradley Champagne to its list of more than 100 area providers.
Thomassee joins board-certified breast surgeon Dr. Reatha Williams, female pelvic medicine specialist Dr. Ralph Chesson and nurse practitioner Tori Perrodin at 5000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Province Park, Building 10. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of menopause, menstrual disorders, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, benign ovarian cysts and pelvic and vulvar pain.
She is a graduate of LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and completed an internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology and a minimally invasive gynecologic surgery fellowship at Vanderbilt University.
Boudreaux, chair of the Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Executive Committee, and partners Bradley Champagne and Kenneth Champagne specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the colon, rectum and anus with an emphasis on curing colorectal cancer, alleviating diverticulitis and improving the lifestyle of those with inflammatory bowel disease. The practice will continue to be located at 102 Drury Lane.
Boudreaux is a graduate of LSU School of Medicine and did general surgery residency and later a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at LSU Health Science Center.
Kenneth Champagne is a graduate of LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed general surgery residencies at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts. He finished a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at LSU Hospital in Shreveport.
Bradley Champagne is a graduate of LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport and completed a general surgery residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans and later a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.