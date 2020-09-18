Commercial alterations/repairs

RECREATION: 309 Cora St., Lafayette; MLK Recreation Center, owner; description, reroof; Architects Southwest, applicant; Supreme Roofing & Construction LLC, contractor; $154,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 302 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Bryan Dupree, owner; description, Beausoliel Books tenant improvements; Zaunbrecher Design, applicant; self, contractor; $11,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 302 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Bryan Dupree, owner; description, bar section-tracking purposes; Zaunbrecher Design, applicant and architect; self, contractor; $0.

BANK: 600 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Chase Tower Roof Replacement, owner and applicant; Pellerin & Wallace Inc., contractor; $291,200.

Commercial demolitions

SALON/SPA: 307 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Joie De Vivre Salon & Spa, owner; description, Joie De Vivre Salon & Spa - demo only; Lauren Gardiner, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.

RESTAURANT: 101 Liberty Ave., Lafayette; Viva La Waffle, owner; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $15,000.

New houses

111 Adam Lane, Duson; Manuel Builders; $189,000.

104 Santa Marta Drive, Youngsville; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $153,000.

108 Santa Marta Drive, Youngsville; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $153,000.

110 Santa Marta Drive, Youngsville; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $153,000.

123 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

213 Bird Of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

303 Old Pottery Bend, Lafayette; M&K Gibson Construction; $333,000.

216 Whispering Meadow, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $229,789.

303 Jehnna Dave Drive, Broussard; DRV properties LLC; $318,620.

103 Teas Rose Place, Broussard; McClain Homes LLC; $213,458.

101 Tea Rose Place, Broussard; McClain Homes LLC; $212,221.

205 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard; McClain Homes LLC; $298,165.

