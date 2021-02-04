An explosion in retail sales in December pushed the total sales in Lafayette Parish in 2020 to its highest total on record even after the slumping spring months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Total sales in the parish topped $667.5 million for the month, the second-highest monthly total on record only behind December 2014, to push the yearly total to $6.425 billion, eclipsing the 2014 record of $6.41 billion just before the economy took a hit from the slumping oil and gas prices, according to data released Thursday from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
December was also record-setting months for sales in Youngsville ($36.1 million), Carencro ($33.5 million) and Scott ($26.5 million) while the city of Lafayette’s $466.8 million was its second-highest total behind the $475.5 collected in December 2014.
The $1.2 billion in sales parishwide during the holiday shopping season (November and December) topped the $1.1 billion in 2014, data shows. It also topped LEDA’s forecast of $1.1 billion, said LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux.
“As we start a new year, it’s important to remember that shopping local keeps sales revenue in our community which will be vital as we continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic and renewed concerns in the energy sector,” Gothreaux said. “This news, along with December’s low unemployment numbers also released this week, certainly is welcome after many tough months for local businesses and their employees.”
Carencro’s near 14% growth in yearly sales was the biggest gain among all municipalities as it set a record at $310.5 million, its fourth straight year to set a record. Youngsville’s sales grew by 12.2% to settle at $331.2 million, also its fourth straight year to set a record, and Scott’s grew slightly to $266.4 million, the highest mark on record for the third straight year.
Total sales in the city of Lafayette ended at just under $4.4 million, slightly lower than the $4.43 million in 2019.
Other data points from the city of Lafayette from December include:
- Residents spent over $102 million in food purchases, the most recorded in a month. Food sales for the year topped $1 billion for the second straight year but was just below the $1.05 billion recorded in 2019.
- Grocery store sales topped $27 million, the second-highest amount on record. In the year of the pandemic, grocery stores topped $302 million in sales, a 10% spike over 2019’s total, which also set a record.
- Restaurants finished strong with $35.4 million in sales, its highest total since before the pandemic began. Sales for the year ended at just below $363 million, 10% lower than 2019.
- Bars and nightclubs had $2.66 million in sales, the most since June. Due to the pandemic, sales for the year ended at just under $28 million, by far the worst year on record.
- Clothing sales ended the year at $150.3 million, by far the worst on record and the sixth straight year to have a drop in sales.
- Furniture sales for the year was up 20% from a year ago, ending at $15.5 million for the best year since 2013.
- Despite the influx of hotel business following the late summer hurricanes, hotel receipts ended at $46.3 million, a 16% drop from the 2019 total, which was the worst on record.