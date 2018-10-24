In spite of last month's rain delay, the Vermilion Parish Chamber of Commerce's annual Wiener Dog Races are back on Saturday in Erath.

Ringing in its eighth year, the races and cook off will raise money for the chamber and offer a family-friendly event in Vermilion Parish. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with races starting at 10 a.m. at Quality Sports Authority, 12725 North Road.

Early registration is $20 per racer and $25 per racer on the day of the event.

"The races started in 2011 when member of the chamber's board believed families in our community were looking for family friendly events where children could spend their day just having fun," said Vermillion Parish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynn Guillory. "Since then we have planned an event that is wild and wacky. When we see the children with their pets and family members, we know that we hit the nail on the head."

Categories include Cocktail Wiener Race for puppies, Ball Park Frank Race for fully grown wiener dogs, Hot Dog for older dogs, Wannabee One for mixed breed wiener dogs and Wannabee Too for non-wiener dogs.

After the races, the chamber will host its Acadiana's Best Hot Dog contest in a hot dog cook off begins, which begins at 11 a.m. with the judging at noon.

Last year's race winners were: