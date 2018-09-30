BATON ROUGE AREA
Dr. Vindell Washington, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s chief medical officer, has joined a committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that will study causes of physician burnout and recommend solutions to better support them and improve patients’ care.
Washington is the only health insurance representative on the 17-member committee, comprised of representatives from academia, health care providers and health-focused research organizations.
Kristy Roubique, a Realtor with Keller Williams, has been named president of the board of Louisiana Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Board members provide volunteer guidance to the chapter and the local type 1 diabetes community, executing fundraising, leadership and advocacy activities to benefit local families and people with the autoimmune disease. Roubique has been involved with the foundation for more than 17 years. She has served numerous positions on the Louisiana Chapter board as well as the regional volunteer lead for the JDRF South Region.
Corlis Gremillion, a registered nurse, attorney, notary and medical auditor, has been named director of the division of developmental disabilities at Capital Area Human Services.
Gremillion has worked for the agency since 2014, most recently as nurse supervisor at the Center for Adult Behavioral Health. She also served in East Baton Rouge Parish both as an assistant public defender and as an assistant parish attorney. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University, a nursing diploma from the former Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing and graduated from the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge.
The board of governors for the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana has chosen former LSU executive Doreen Brasseaux as its president and chief executive officer.
She succeeds Daniel E. Mobley, who retires at the end of the year and joined the organization in 2008.
Brasseaux has been a private management consultant since 2017, when she retired from LSU. She served for 10 years as the chief executive for the LSU Board of Supervisors and as the assistant vice president for health affairs and medical education. She also served as a policy director under former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Brasseaux earned two degrees from LSU, including a Master of Arts in public administration.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Danos has named Rafe Blades as sales manager, based out of the company’s headquarters in Gray.
Blades was a pharmaceutical sales representative with Novo Nordisk. He had been a coach and educator at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma for 14 years. He graduated from Nicholls State University with a bachelor's degree in general studies and received his secondary education certification. The Baton Rouge native lives in Thibodaux and is on the Nicholls coaches committee for baseball.
Joe Eagan has been named a general manager for Service Corporation International’s New Orleans operations and Kelsie Soudelier as location manager of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie and H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco.
Eagan will continue to lead the Leitz-Eagan, Westside Leitz-Eagan and H.C. Alexander funeral businesses and oversee the development and operations of a new funeral home and cemetery facility on the north shore, Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Gardens, which is expected to open by year's end.
Soudelier was assistant manager at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans.
Ethan Oddo has been named as a project manager by Cycle Construction Co. LLC in Kenner and will oversee Morial Convention Center’s new Linear Park project.
He was a project manager for Comanco, managing environmental construction jobs throughout the Gulf South. Oddo received a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from LSU.
Bollinger Shipyards LLC in Lockport has promoted Matthew Kuehne to general manager of Bollinger Quick Repair located on the Harvey Canal.
Kuehne joined Bollinger in 2011 and has held the positions of assistant estimating/project coordinator, estimating/project coordinator, assistant operations manager and operations manager. He is a graduate of the University of New Orleans.
Miles Thomas, a shareholder at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard, has been named president of the Kingsley House executive board.
Thomas focuses on admiralty and maritime law, as well as general litigation. He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Louisiana and South Carolina and the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Slidell Memorial Hospital board of commissioners has two new appointments to four-year terms: Bruce R. Anzalone, representing Ward 9, and Georgia Johnson, representing Ward 8.
Anzalone has experience in health care operations and management, finance, cost control and customer service improvement initiatives. From 2011 to 2016, he was the director of the SMH Physicians Network, overseeing 10 multi-specialty medical clinics.
Johnson is a senior leader in health care management with 45 years of experience in the public and private sector in the medical fields of behavioral health and primary care. She is the director of quality support services at the Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana/RKM, which is a nonprofit operating 10 federally qualified health centers primary care/school clinics in a five-parish area from West Baton Rouge to Tangipahoa parishes.
Anzalone replaced Mack “Ed” Dennis, and Johnson replaced Slidell City Court Judge James “Jim” Lamz. Both of their terms ended June 30.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The LSU Construction Industry Advisory Council has elected as president Travis Blair, of Pala Group in Baton Rouge.
Other officers are Ryan Day, of Primoris Service Group in Baton Rouge, president-elect; Marc Bourgeois, of Regal Construction LLC in LaPlace, treasurer; Chris Thompson, of ISC in Baton Rouge, secretary; and Rudy Comeaux, The Lemoine Co. in Baton Rouge, past president.
Board members also include Marty Broadnax, of Cajun Industries in Baton Rouge; Thom Bonner, of Saulsbury Industries in Baton Rouge; Scott Couper, of Pala Group in Baton Rouge; Steve Fleury, of Structural Topcor in Baton Rouge; Glen Gulino, of ISC in Baton Rouge; Michael Demouy, of Louisiana Associated General Contractors in Baton Rouge; Josh Rounds and Art Farve, of Performance Contractors in Baton Rouge; Kenny Freeman, of Petrin Corp. in Baton Rouge; and Lane Grigsby, of Cajun Industries in Baton Rouge.
Committee chairs are Day, personnel and curriculum and accreditation review; Bourgeois, finance and governance; Jason Creech, department enhancement; Thompson, student enhancement; Comeaux, membership and fundraising; Lance McCann, publicity and promotion; Rounds, research; Hunter Thibodeaux, New Orleans ad-hoc; and Scott Couper, PTH equipment procurement.