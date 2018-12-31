Acadian Ambulance will expand its operations to Ouachita Parish on Tuesday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m., the Lafayette-based business will take over operations and bring a fleet of 19 ambulances, four with critical care transport capabilities and one specialized for bariatric patients, and a EC-135 helicopter to be based at the Monroe Regional Airport.

“We are very excited to begin serving the citizens of Ouachita Parish,” said Acadian Ambulance Regional Vice President Michael Burney in a press release. “Working together with local hospitals, health care partners and first responders, we look forward to providing exceptional ground and air ambulance service and care to the residents of the parish.”

Acadian will also employ more than 90 people in the parish in roles ranging from EMTs and paramedics to dispatchers, fleet maintenance crew and administrators. Fifty-four of them are former employees of AMR, Ouachita Parish’s previous ambulance provider.

Taylor Richard will serve as operations manager for Ouachita Parish. Richard has been with Acadian Ambulance for more than eight years and most recently served as operations coordinator in Dallas.

Acadian Ambulance now serves emergency and non-emergency transportation in 36 parishes in Louisiana and other communities in Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.