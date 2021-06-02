Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase a South Carolina-based hospice group, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase Heart of Hospice, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, chairman and CEO Keith Myers said. The acquisition includes 16 hospice agencies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
The agreement is expected to close in the third quarter and will be subject to closing conditions. Annualized revenue expected will be approximately $92.5 million, which will not materially affect LHC Group’s 2021 diluted earnings per share.
The provider will maintain the Heart of Hospice name.
LHC Group operates over 120 hospice locations across the country and has 30,000 employees in 35 states and the District of Columbia. It is also preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems.